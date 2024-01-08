Monday, January 8, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="369e5192-4afc-4695-b13b-f3c0facb65bb" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241122/7e697815-bd2c-4790-b73c-58e57505cf7e/thumbnail.png"] The Coachella Valley continues to face the challenges of short-term rentals as local cities navigate their impact on neighborhoods. The Roggin Report delved into this contentious issue, highlighting how these rentals often disrupt the sense of community and raise questions about property values. Contributor Alison Krupp, VP of Marketing and Communications at The Living Desert, shared her perspective: “I don’t want to live next to a revolving door of strangers. It’s not neighborly.” On the other hand, some argue that short-term rentals offer a lucrative opportunity for homeowners to earn additional income. Still, concerns about legal liabilities and neighborhood harmony often outweigh potential financial benefits. In Rancho Mirage, the spotlight shifts to Disney Cotino, a new storyliving community under construction. This high-end development features homes starting in the millions, offering a mix of 55+ communities and family-friendly zones. However, questions loom over its environmental impact, particularly its lagoon concept, which seems out of place in the desert. Contributor Vince Battaglia added, “They’re watering sand out there. It’s unclear how this fits with the Valley’s resources.” The Roggin Report continues to explore the issues shaping life in the Coachella Valley. Tune in for thoughtful discussions and local insights.