Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Tonight on The Fred Roggin Report, viewers were treated to an engaging lineup of stories, starting with a heartfelt discussion on keeping children safe in sports. State Senator Steven Bradford joined Fred to weigh in on a proposed California bill that would ban tackle football for children under the age of 12. While acknowledging the importance of safety in youth sports, both Fred and Senator Bradford emphasized that the decision to let kids play should rest with parents. "Parents should 100% be responsible for their children and those decisions," said Tara Mally, Chief Strategy Officer at CV Strategies, who joined the conversation. The group also noted that soccer—a non-contact sport—accounts for nearly 30,000 head injuries annually, yet there's no talk of banning it for younger children. Bradford, credited as the architect of California's groundbreaking NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) law for college athletes, highlighted advances in football safety, including improved helmets and reduced contact in practices. Fred, however, couldn't help but point out: "With so many pressing issues in California, like the need for road repairs, why is the state worrying about youth football?" Are Electric Vehicles Running Out of Power? Electric cars have surged in popularity, but federal tax credit changes may affect purchasing decisions. Now limited to vehicles made in America, the tax credits exclude numerous foreign-manufactured models. "I actually think it's great to support American-made cars," said Tara Mally. "But with competition driving prices down, the incentive is still there for consumers." Fred pushed back, questioning whether limiting tax credits discourages innovation and affordability: "If another country builds a better car at a better price, why penalize Americans for choosing it?" The discussion underscored a balancing act between supporting domestic manufacturing and fostering healthy global competition. Wind Warnings in the Desert As weather conditions take a sharp turn, Chloe delivered a comprehensive update on a high wind warning for the San Gorgonio Pass and Coachella Valley. Gusts could reach up to 70 mph, making driving hazardous, particularly on the I-10 corridor near North Palm Springs. "Think about your morning commute," Chloe cautioned. "Flying debris and reduced air quality from stirred-up dust could create challenges." Residents in Riverside County's mountains are also under a winter weather advisory, with snow and wind expected to make travel hazardous. Chloe reassured viewers that calmer, sunny conditions will return by Friday, with temperatures staying cool in the 60s through the weekend. Cultural Shifts in Healthcare The show closed by teasing an upcoming segment on the role of culture in hospitals. Fred left viewers intrigued, promising an insightful discussion on how healthcare institutions are addressing diversity and inclusion.