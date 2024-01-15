Monday, January 15, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="a69d7aea-878d-491b-91fe-bb03d6c01f70" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241122/149a4bdd-6606-4b23-99cb-3f341b2b5cf6/thumbnail.png"] Marching for Reparations The episode opens with the story of a community rally for justice. Carmela Kercher reports on a march in Palm Springs demanding reparations for survivors and descendants of the Section 14 displacement. The march, held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, brought together over 100 participants, shining a spotlight on a painful chapter in local history. Survivors and advocates shared their personal stories, emphasizing the need for action to address the injustices of the 1960s. Guest commentator Rich Gil Gallen described the situation as a violation of constitutional rights, calling for tailored solutions to make affected families whole. Would You Drink Recycled Sewage Water? In a segment that will make you think twice about your next sip, Fred discusses California's plans to recycle sewage water for drinking. While experts assure the public of its safety after extensive treatment, skepticism abounds. Rich Gil Gallen voiced his strong opposition, while water industry veteran Tara defended the science and rigorous treatment processes involved. The heated exchange showcased the community’s mixed reactions to this controversial topic. Pothole Police and Giant Batteries True to its role as a community watchdog, The Roggin Report also addressed viewers' questions, including an unusual sighting of people climbing in and out of "giant batteries" in Palm Springs. Investigators are on the case to uncover the mystery. Remember, full episodes of The Roggin Report are always available for streaming at NBCPalmSprings.com. Don’t miss out!