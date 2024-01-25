Wednesday, January 24, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="1077f3df-548a-4006-a801-2c1f83997b49" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241122/bc97d7a3-c710-4509-b963-eb1aaa07d80a/thumbnail.png"] Palm Springs Faces Debate Over New Homeless Facility Palm Springs is moving forward with plans for a new homeless housing facility, supported by $7.5 million from Riverside County. While many see it as a necessary step to address homelessness, some nearby residents have raised concerns about its location. Contributor Chauncey Thompson noted that the area is zoned for industrial use and has been used for cannabis grows, arguing it isn’t too close to residential neighborhoods. Stephanie Green acknowledged the importance of the project but questioned the cost, which totals $45 million for 80 units—an average of $500,000 per unit. The city has fewer than 900 homeless individuals in a population of 600,000, Green pointed out, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach to allocating resources. Thompson proposed uniting state, federal, and nonprofit efforts to maximize impact for local taxpayers. Shoplifting: A Crime or a Cost of Business? Fred Roggin highlighted California’s strict stance on shoplifting. Even stealing an item worth $2 could lead to jail time. The segment explored varying opinions on whether theft is simply a cost of doing business or a punishable offense. Community Updates Trilogy Golf Club residents voted overwhelmingly to purchase and renovate their course and restaurant, while the city of Indian Wells quickly corrected a misspelled street sign. On a lighter note, a lost cat named Wednesday was found in Palm Desert, and a festive encounter with a Santa lookalike brought unexpected joy. For more updates, follow Fred Roggin on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or email DesertDean@gmail.com.