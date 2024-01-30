Tuesday, January 30, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="6d14066b-bee2-4319-bcc7-fc0b2361565e" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241125/a2f5c387-cdd3-462f-b37d-891b9f34e31e/thumbnail.png"] Fred Roggin delved into a pressing issue on The Roggin Report: the growing epidemic of loneliness. Highlighting efforts in California and beyond, the show brought together experts and community voices to discuss potential solutions. The segment featured David Ka, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, whose county is the first in the nation to declare loneliness a public health crisis. Ka explained that loneliness impacts mental and physical health, equating its effects to smoking a pack of cigarettes a day. San Mateo County’s two-step approach includes declaring the issue a crisis and urging state leaders to create an "Office of Loneliness," modeled after programs in Japan and the UK. In the Coachella Valley, isolation remains a critical issue, particularly among older adults. Stephanie Minor, founder of Success for Nonprofits, noted that the Desert Healthcare District is dedicating $1 million to address loneliness locally. Cher Liman, a local TV personality, emphasized the unique challenges faced in the region, where a significant senior population increases the prevalence of isolation. Both agreed that government resources should be allocated to fund programs tackling this problem. Roggin also shared heartfelt responses from viewers, reflecting on a veteran’s email from a previous episode about feelings of isolation. Comments highlighted the importance of community in addressing loneliness and supporting vulnerable groups. The episode wrapped up with a call to action: recognizing loneliness as a widespread issue that spans all age groups. Viewers were encouraged to connect with neighbors, support local initiatives, and share their thoughts on social media. With meaningful discussions and engaging stories, The Roggin Report continues to bring critical issues like loneliness into the spotlight, fostering solutions that strengthen community bonds.