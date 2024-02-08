Thursday, February 8, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="98899aec-c29b-44d7-b965-676e5edf1dcd" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241126/3635c2ee-9a7d-4872-9ffc-8baab016ce09/thumbnail.png"] Desert Hot Springs, cannabis lounges, California economy, cultivation taxes, cannabis tourism Article: Desert Hot Springs is set to embrace new regulations to revitalize its economy by tapping into California’s burgeoning ‘experience economy,’ which integrates recreational and lifestyle-focused ventures. The city is preparing to legalize cannabis lounges, spaces designed to allow social cannabis consumption, which could attract tourists seeking unique experiences. These changes also include a significant reduction in the cultivation tax for cannabis growers, aiming to bolster production and create jobs. Brian Applegarth, a noted cannabis expert, highlights the potential for lounges to transform the region, turning Desert Hot Springs into a hub for cannabis tourism. However, the move has sparked debate: while some residents see it as a chance for economic growth, others worry about potential impacts on community health and safety. Local discussions have seen divergent views. Cher Liman, a local advocate, supports cautious growth, emphasizing regulatory oversight to prevent over-saturation. Meanwhile, Nick Collins, a business owner, champions free market principles, trusting demand to guide the market’s expansion. As Desert Hot Springs moves forward, it aims to balance economic ambition with community well-being—a challenge shaping the future of cannabis policy in California.