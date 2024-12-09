Monday, December 9, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="742812da-bace-4158-8c1d-62c2762423be" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241210/38a2d403-2abb-40eb-8ca7-61a9e3b22786/thumbnail.png"] The Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade took a tragic turn Saturday night when a motorcycle officer lost control during a stunt, injuring several spectators. While there were no fatalities, the incident left the community shaken and raised questions about parade safety protocols. Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills spoke with Fred Roggin about the accident, acknowledging the community's distress and pledging accountability. Mills explained that the officer involved is recovering, and initial investigations suggest the crash was caused by a foot slipping off the bike’s peg, which led to loss of control. Two spectators remain hospitalized, and the officer suffered a severe hand injury but is expected to recover. To prevent similar incidents, Chief Mills has ordered a temporary suspension of motor unit operations pending a comprehensive review of policies. He emphasized the need for better training, operational procedures, and crowd management practices. Mills also raised the question of whether motorcycles should be used in parade events at all, citing their high-risk nature. Community leaders praised Chief Mills for his transparency and swift response. Attorney Brian Harnick applauded Mills’ accountability, while FG Creative’s Stephanie Greene urged the public to avoid jumping to conclusions and allow the investigation to proceed. The Walter Clark Law Group, representing five injured individuals, is expected to discuss legal proceedings in the coming days. While the incident has left many questioning the necessity of motor stunts during parades, Chief Mills assures the community that changes will be made to prioritize safety. Updates on the investigation and any policy changes will be shared with the public. Stay tuned for further developments as Palm Springs takes steps to rebuild trust and ensure future parades remain a safe and joyful experience for all.