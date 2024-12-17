Tuesday, December 17, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="0936e2d7-d14a-40eb-9605-4e92bf2bb5e9" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241218/d2198961-d114-4f38-a031-6e149d2de81a/thumbnail.png"] Coachella Valley Mental Health Crisis: Experts Stress Urgent Need for Support in Schools Mental health challenges in the Coachella Valley are on the rise, with students facing significant hurdles that affect their well-being and academic success. Local experts, including Dr. Evita Limon-Rocha, a psychiatrist at Kaiser Permanente, and Carissa Carrera, President of the Coachella Valley Teachers Association (CVTA), are urging the community to address this growing crisis. Dr. Limon-Rocha highlights a concerning trend: increasing anxiety and depression among students, often linked to academic pressures, social media influence, and family struggles. “Mental health directly impacts a child’s ability to learn, connect with peers, and thrive,” she explained. “We need comprehensive approaches that integrate counseling and emotional support into school environments.” Carissa Carrera echoes these sentiments, emphasizing the strain on teachers and staff. “Educators are often the first to notice when a student is struggling,” she said. “However, schools lack the resources to meet the mental health needs of our students effectively. We need more counselors, better training, and systemic support to make a real difference.” Recent reports indicate that schools in the Coachella Valley Unified School District are grappling with high student-to-counselor ratios, leaving many students without the help they need. Carrera and Dr. Limon-Rocha advocate for increased funding and community partnerships to expand mental health programs and reduce stigma. Efforts are underway to create more inclusive programs, but the road ahead is challenging. Both leaders stress that addressing mental health is not just a school issue but a community responsibility. “Together, we can build a supportive environment where every child has the chance to succeed,” said Carrera.