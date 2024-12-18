Wednesday, December 18, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="ed01a309-b3c4-453b-a8b6-84d4cd27bc17" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241219/b9810b90-9b60-4083-8c20-5eb6a5b8073f/thumbnail.png"] Fred Roggin dove into pressing local issues on The Roggin Report, starting with the conclusion of CVUSD's controversial investigation into teacher union president Carissa Carrera. The investigation, which many believe was an attempt to discredit Carrera, ended with no findings, allowing her to return to work. Carrera expressed mixed emotions, grateful to be back but wary of potential retaliation. Carrera shared details about her reinstatement, highlighting administrative delays and the questionable motives behind her leave. She emphasized the growing support among district employees speaking out against such practices. Roggin reminded viewers that retaliation is illegal under California labor laws and warned the district against further actions. Contributors Jim Walker and Anthony Turk discussed Carrera's next steps, predicting a potential lawsuit and emphasizing the need for accountability. The show then shifted gears to Highway 74, where ongoing safety concerns persist. Roggin’s team investigated the appearance of new cameras and efforts to fill potholes but hit roadblocks in obtaining clear answers from government agencies. Special Producer Gianna recounted a frustrating series of calls and transfers, ending with no concrete information. Contributors criticized the lack of transparency and inefficiency in addressing public safety issues. The Roggin Report continues to shine a light on critical local matters, urging accountability and action from those in power.