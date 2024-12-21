Friday, December 20, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="725d5b21-679e-4a7b-a093-b3520338c5d4" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241221/2e556ac1-ebcd-4c84-84d5-f5f0986a7657/638704077267665641_thumbnail.png"] The Roggin Report: Holiday Gifting, Social Security Reform, and Local Frustrations As the holiday season kicks into high gear, Fred Roggin dives into some surprising facts about gift-giving, recent Social Security changes, and local challenges that have residents speaking out. Holiday Gift-Giving: Are We Getting It Wrong? Do you take pride in finding the perfect gifts for your loved ones? A new study suggests you might be wrong about your skills. Americans will spend an estimated $10.1 billion on gifts that recipients don’t need or want this year. According to the survey, over half of respondents (53%) admit to receiving unwanted presents, with the average cost of these gifts hitting $72 each. With one in 20 people expecting to receive at least five unwanted gifts, the math adds up to $372 per person on disappointing presents. Fred was joined by Doug and Jamie Baker to discuss gift-giving pitfalls. Doug shared a cringe-worthy memory of once gifting a velvet toilet seat cover, while Jamie proudly claimed to have a solid track record, thanks to a strategy of picking her own gifts in advance. Social Security: A System in Flux Fred shifted gears to discuss Social Security and its evolving requirements. Starting next year, the age to claim benefits rises to 66 years and 10 months—part of a gradual increase tied to Americans’ longer life expectancies. Doug Baker noted the strain on the system due to fewer workers contributing, while Jamie Baker passionately rejected the notion of Social Security as an “entitlement,” pointing out it’s funded by workers’ earnings. Doug called for reforms, including raising the income cap for contributions and slightly increasing the withholding percentage. Renewing Licenses in Palm Springs: A Frustrating Task The process of renewing a business license in Palm Springs has left some residents exasperated. Contributor Jim Walker shared his struggles navigating the city’s online renewal system, which often lacks clarity. Viewers like Elena chimed in, recounting their own issues with conflicting instructions and unhelpful responses at City Hall. Fred called for improved customer service and greater flexibility, questioning why in-person renewals are no longer an option despite website glitches. Cathedral City Residents Speak Out on Cannabis Odor Residents living near a cannabis plant in Cathedral City are raising a stink—literally—over strong odors from the facility. While complaints reached the city council, the response has been lackluster. A "smell department" exists but only operates from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., leaving nighttime odor issues unaddressed. Frustrated residents are demanding action and accountability from the city. Community Questions and Shoutouts Fred closed the segment with viewer submissions, including requests for lash extension recommendations in La Quinta, a secondhand couch delivery in Cathedral City, and advice on whole-house water systems in Palm Desert. As always, Fred Roggin encourages viewers to share their thoughts and stories. Find him on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @FredRoggin or email him at DesertDean@gmail.com. Heroes come in all shapes and sizes—whether it’s giving the perfect gift or standing up for a better community.