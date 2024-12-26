Tuesday, December 24, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="3c733af1-9c75-4f43-b2e4-4c16b11460c9" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241224/66d7114a-00e0-4095-bfd6-963c2f6a5153/638707628157347453_thumbnail.png"]



The Coachella Valley Unified School District (CBUSD) is grappling with a looming $77 million deficit projected for next year, creating uncertainty for parents and students alike. During a recent closed session, district officials discussed cost-cutting measures, including reported pay cuts for principals. However, it remains unclear whether the superintendent will follow suit.



Stephanie Green, founder of FG Creative, expressed frustration over the lack of transparency, stating, "You don't just lose $77 million overnight. This has been years in the making." Green and others are calling for state intervention to address what they believe to be systemic mismanagement.



Adding to the region’s challenges, Desert Hot Springs City Council member Russell Betts is facing allegations of aggressive behavior, with complaints dating back to 2012. Betts, who recently lost his re-election bid, is accused of creating a hostile work environment for city employees and contractors. The allegations align with his recent felony charges for vandalism and false imprisonment stemming from a road rage incident.



Tammy Blake, owner of Sherlock Holmes Watch, criticized the lack of accountability, saying, "Behavior like this is unacceptable in any workplace. There needs to be a mechanism for addressing such misconduct, especially in public office."



Betts’ final day on the city council coincides with his December 12 arraignment. Residents and officials alike are calling for increased oversight to prevent such issues in the future.



As the community faces these challenges, calls for transparency and accountability grow louder, underscoring the need for reform across the region.