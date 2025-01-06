Monday, January 6, 2025

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="c5f3330a-be96-4d69-a837-c2e0d36a3e7c" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20250107/e990d725-4910-4811-918e-3797184b30da/thumbnail.png"]



Fred Roggin spotlighted pressing community concerns in his latest segment of The Roggin Report. One key focus was Riverside County's failure to act urgently on critical matters, particularly in animal services. The county has faced two lawsuits over its practices and still lacks a permanent director, despite spending $2.5 million on a consultant. Roggin shared the story of an adopted poodle, Henry, who was returned to his owner with a severe untreated injury, raising concerns about the county's handling of shelter animals.



The segment also explored scams targeting vulnerable residents. Roggin detailed how a Rancho Mirage woman was pressured into agreeing to a costly and poorly executed driveway repaving job. Roggin advised viewers never to engage unsolicited contractors and to always secure written agreements and trusted referrals.



Another major topic was the rise in traffic fatalities in the Coachella Valley. Recent incidents, including the death of a golf cart driver and a cyclist, underscore the urgent need for improved infrastructure. Roggin emphasized the potential of completing the CV Link to enhance safety for cyclists and pedestrians, sharing community members’ perspectives on the issue.



Viewers were also encouraged to share recommendations on services and local dining, fostering a sense of community connection. Roggin concluded by urging officials and residents to prioritize safety and accountability, highlighting the importance of listening to and addressing public concerns.



Stay updated on Fred Roggin’s The Roggin Report for in-depth discussions on local and regional issues affecting our communities.