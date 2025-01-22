Wednesday, January 22, 2025

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="56e70a37-30e3-4516-aca9-a5f3ede3dd08" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20250123/84303490-7793-4999-84dc-5d1b6468a3a2/thumbnail.png"]



Palm Springs Business Owners Address Restroom Access Concerns



A growing issue in downtown Palm Springs has local businesses concerned about bathroom accessibility for shoppers. Many stores, including Bungalow 17, are seeing customers needing to use the restroom but having limited options available.



For years, Starbucks allowed non-customers to use their restrooms, but recently changed their policy, creating an inconvenience for visitors. Chris, the owner of Bungalow 17, has had customers walk in asking where they can find a restroom, but there are few options and limited signage to direct them to the nearest facilities.



City Council Member Jeffrey Bernstein, who also owns a business in downtown Palm Springs, acknowledges the problem. He pointed out that public restrooms are available at key locations around the city, including near the Kempton Hotel and in the downtown park. However, as Bernstein noted, better signage is necessary to guide people to these areas.



“This is a real concern for businesses that want to create a welcoming atmosphere,” said Bernstein. “We will work on improving signage and making sure people know where to find public restrooms.”



The Palm Springs City Council is committed to improving accessibility for both residents and visitors, ensuring a more pleasant and convenient shopping experience in the heart of the city. This is just the latest effort to address a growing issue as Palm Springs continues to develop as a thriving, walkable destination.



