Friday, February 28, 2025

Fred Roggin shared a chilling story about an incident at Chaparral Country Club in Palm Desert. A man, who was not participating in a round of golf, was caught on camera driving a golf cart, intentionally running over a goose. The man then proceeded to beat the bird with a golf club before disposing of it in a dumpster. The video, which has been handed over to the sheriff and possibly the district attorney, has sparked outrage. Despite the graphic nature of the crime, the man's identity remains a mystery, and no arrests have been made. Fred, along with his guests, emphasized that such behavior is not only horrific but may indicate a predisposition for violence towards humans as well.

The discussion also turned to Cathedral City's handling of local cannabis businesses. The city council recently extended a cannabis moratorium, but Fred and his guests pointed out that this move distracts from the real issue—the ongoing complaints from residents about the foul odor from an active cannabis facility. They criticized the city for focusing on regulatory measures rather than addressing the immediate concerns of its citizens, suggesting that the city is trying to shift attention away from the problem.

Lastly, legal expert Walter Clark offered advice on golf course liability, confirming that golf resorts are responsible for damages caused by golf balls hitting cars. He assured viewers that they could seek compensation through small claims court or their insurance providers if such incidents occurred.

Fred's show highlighted important community concerns, from animal cruelty to local governance, providing insight and advice for the Coachella Valley.