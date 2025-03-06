FDA Approves Anti-Aging Pill for Dogs—Would You Try It?

If you could extend your dog’s life, would you? That’s the question sparked by the FDA’s approval of a daily anti-aging pill for senior dogs, developed by San Francisco biotech startup Loyal. The pill is designed to help dogs live longer, but some wonder—what’s next? Could it work for humans too?

The debate is split. Brad isn’t convinced: “I think there might be unintended consequences, as there often are with well-meaning things. I don’t want to be responsible for any suffering.” On the other hand, Jim would be open to it. “I’d try it for my dog—or even my cats. Maybe even for myself, depending on the side effects.” He joked, “Are we going to grow snouts and start barking?”

If the pill eventually proves effective for humans, would they take it? Jim sees the appeal but raises a key concern: “Do we stay young, or do we just keep aging forever? I don’t know how I’d feel at 130.” Brad, however, remains firm in his stance: “I’d rather live well every day than just live longer.”

Ethical concerns also come into play. Brad questions whether it’s right to extend a pet’s life just for an owner’s benefit. “It’s selfish to demand that my dogs live as long as I want them to rather than letting them live out their natural life.” Jim agrees there’s a moral dilemma: “Animals can’t offer consent, so if it feels like an experiment, that could be a problem.”

As science pushes the boundaries of aging, the real question may be—just because we can, should we?

