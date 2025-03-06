New Law Limits Security Deposits for Renters, Increases Transparency

Renting in the Coachella Valley is a reality for many, especially with homeownership increasingly out of reach. But starting April 1st, renters will see new protections as a law goes into effect prohibiting landlords from requiring excessive upfront fees.

The key change? Landlords can no longer demand first and last month’s rent plus an additional month’s rent as a security deposit. Instead, the maximum security deposit is now capped at the equivalent of one month’s rent. Additionally, landlords must take photos of rental units before a tenant moves in and after they vacate, providing clear documentation for any damage claims.

Jim Walker and Brad Ward joined the discussion on these changes. Walker sees the law as a positive step: “Your landlord has a heavy hand over you. Anything that gives tenants more rights is a good thing.” Ward agrees, adding that requiring photos will improve fairness: “I hope it will stop landlords from overcharging for small damages.” He recalled an experience where his security deposit was withheld despite leaving his office in pristine condition.

As for concerns about government interference, Walker believes the law strikes the right balance. “As long as both sides have proof and can litigate if necessary, it’s not overreach,” he said. Ward concurred, stating that protections against unscrupulous landlords are necessary but should not burden fair transactions.

With increased transparency and financial relief, this law marks a shift toward more tenant-friendly rental agreements in California.

