Roggin Report Squeeze Play March 6, 2025

The show touches on a serious local legal matter involving former Desert Hot Springs council member Russell Betts. Betts, charged with vandalism and assault after a road rage incident on November 4th, faced a tense court hearing today. The judge delayed the ruling after hearing the victim’s emotional statement, in which he described lasting trauma from the incident.

On a lighter note, Fred Rogan shared news of a new law taking effect on April 1st, which will benefit renters in California by limiting security deposit fees. The law ensures tenants no longer have to pay more than one month's rent as a deposit, providing significant relief to renters in the region. Guests Jim Walker and Brad Ward discussed how this law might impact both tenants and landlords.