Strong Winds Sweep Through Coachella Valley—Alien Invasion Not Confirmed

Keywords: Coachella Valley wind, strong winds, NBC Palm Springs, weather conditions, high winds, alien invasion joke, Area 51 reference

Article:

The Coachella Valley has been battling strong winds, and it doesn’t seem to be letting up anytime soon. The gusts have been relentless, with conditions at their worst last Sunday afternoon.

To illustrate just how intense the winds are, our team sent a reporter outside NBC Palm Springs this morning. If you’ve ever visited our station, you might notice something—it has an uncanny resemblance to Area 51. “It really does look like a place where aliens would land,” the reporter joked, bracing against the wind.

With gusts still kicking up dust, it’s a reminder to drive safely and secure any loose outdoor items. As for any extraterrestrial sightings? Let’s just say, if an alien invasion happens in the Coachella Valley, we’re convinced it’ll start right here in our front yard.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.