Why Do People Believe in Conspiracy Theories? A Look at the Wildest Ones

Why do people believe in conspiracy theories? That was the big question last night, and the responses ranged from amusing to thought-provoking.

One of the more outlandish theories that surfaced was the claim that birds aren’t real—that they’re actually government drones used for surveillance. “That’s a little zany,” one guest commented. “The government put them there to spy on us.” While it’s obviously satire, some people lean into the joke, while others genuinely question reality.

The discussion sparked reactions from viewers. Tammy pointed out that some people truly doubt birds exist, prompting the question: is this one of the dumbest theories out there? Carl shared an image of a van promoting the “Birds Aren’t Real” movement, adding, “They live among us.”

But beyond the humor, there’s a deeper psychological aspect at play. Gary suggested that people believe in conspiracy theories due to a “desperate need to make sense of an increasingly complex world.” Carl had a sharper take, saying, “Some drink from the fountain of knowledge, others only gargle.”

Whether it’s distrust in authority, a desire for deeper meaning, or just a little fun, conspiracy theories continue to intrigue and entertain. But do they offer insight or just distraction? That’s a question for the ages.

