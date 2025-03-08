Swearing Might Actually Be Good for You—Here’s Why

Trying to be happy might not always work, but getting angry, losing your mind, and swearing? That might actually help.

Studies suggest that swearing releases adrenaline and raises your heart rate, making you feel less pain. So, in theory, if you were to, say, cut off your hand, shouting a few choice words could make it hurt just a little less.

Doug Baker admits he doesn’t swear much, instead choosing to swallow his pain. But after this discussion, he finally understands why he’s never seen his wife, Jamie, in pain.

Jamie, who immigrated to the U.S. at 12 years old, shares an interesting perspective. “When you’re learning a new language, you start with the swear words first. You have to know if someone is swearing at you.” Fluent in both English and Spanish, she explains that understanding the “bad words” is a critical part of picking up a new language.

But when it comes to swearing in everyday life, Jamie believes in balance. “You have to be eloquent, kind, and genuine. And when the situation calls for it, let it rip.”

Doug, on the other hand, rarely swears—but when he does, he admits, “It makes me feel manly.” Jamie isn’t entirely convinced, but she plays along, calling him a “handsome stud.”

In the end, while swearing might have its benefits, there’s still nothing better than simply being a good neighbor.

