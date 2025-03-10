Carissa Carrera Named District 36 Woman of the Year for Advocacy and Leadership

Carissa Carrera, a longtime educator and president of the Coachella Valley Teachers Association, has been recognized as the District 36 Woman of the Year. Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez made the announcement on the floor in Sacramento, highlighting Carrera’s unwavering commitment to teachers, students, and the broader community.

Carrera has spent 28 years in education, with the last eight leading the Coachella Valley Teachers Association. Over the years, she has faced significant challenges, including pushback from members of the Coachella Valley Unified School District board after the union declined to endorse certain candidates in past elections.

Despite these hurdles, Carrera stood firm, refusing to be intimidated. Gonzalez emphasized her resilience and leadership as key reasons for her selection.

“This warrior has been in the fight,” Gonzalez said. “She continues to step up, lead, and show courage. She’s a role model to her peers and colleagues, and I love that we get to honor her as Woman of the Year.”

Carrera expressed gratitude for the recognition but remained humble about the work she has done.

“I kind of feel like what I do is just what I’m supposed to do,” Carrera said. “But I appreciate the recognition and understand what it means for the district and our community.”

With this honor, Carrera’s leadership in education advocacy is further solidified, setting an example for teachers and administrators throughout Assembly District 36.

