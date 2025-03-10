Manny Perez Sparks Outrage Over Animal Services Crisis: “Let’s Go to the Alley”

The debate over animal services in Riverside County took center stage this week after Supervisor Manny Perez made eyebrow-raising comments at a GCV Chamber of Commerce legislative breakfast.

“Come at me with facts. I’m getting older and less patient, especially when you get cussed at. Let’s go to the alley,” Perez said, describing his frustration with the heated discussions around the county’s approach to animal welfare.

His remarks have sparked concern among community members, who feel their voices are being dismissed. The county has faced legal challenges over its handling of animal services, yet officials have remained largely unmoved by the outcry.

Adding to the controversy, recent footage from a county animal shelter showed empty spaces where cats should be. Reports indicate that intake cats are being spayed, neutered, and released back onto the streets instead of being sheltered for adoption. With low adoption rates, the question arises: is it better to let them fend for themselves or risk euthanasia?

Further complicating matters, a committee member involved in selecting a new director for animal services has faced legal action in San Diego for implementing a similar policy of refusing to take in stray cats. Despite a court order to stop, the individual continued, leading to a legal injunction. Critics now question why someone with such a controversial record was consulted for a leadership role in Riverside County.

Perez’s insistence on “coming at him with facts” has only fueled the discussion. Animal advocates argue that the facts are already clear—the county’s policies aren’t working, and leadership needs to take responsibility.

As the debate continues, one thing is certain: the public isn’t backing down, and pressure on county officials is only growing.

