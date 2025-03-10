Monday March 10, 2025

Tonight’s episode of The Roggin Report, presented by The Living Desert, was filled with impactful stories and thought-provoking discussions.

The show kicked off with the recognition of Carissa Carrera, president of the Coachella Valley Teachers Association, as District 36 Woman of the Year. Carrera has been a champion for educators, standing up to adversity and fighting for what’s right in the school district. Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez praised her courage and leadership, calling her a warrior in the fight for education. Carrera humbly accepted the honor, emphasizing her commitment to teachers and students.

Later in the show, Manny Perez’s remarks at the GCV Chamber of Commerce legislative breakfast sparked controversy. His statement about wanting to "go to the alley" when confronted by passionate advocates raised eyebrows, leading Fred to question the attitude of elected officials toward concerned citizens. The discussion extended into animal services, with video evidence showing empty spaces in the shelter, raising concerns over the county’s approach to animal care.

The debate over daylight saving time was another hot topic. Studies show the time change leads to negative health effects, and while most Americans want it abolished, legislative action remains stalled. Guests Stephanie Green and Brian Harnick weighed in, expressing frustration over government inaction despite widespread support for a permanent time change.

Miss Senior California Holly Kenley also joined the show, sharing her journey to the Miss Senior America competition. Kenley, representing Rancho Mirage, spoke about the importance of visibility for senior women and how she hopes to inspire others through her platform.

The show wrapped up with lighter moments, including fun facts about dogs, a segment on chatbots and relationships, and a reminder that NBC Palm Springs never sleeps, keeping viewers connected 24/7.

