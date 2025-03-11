Rancho Mirage’s Holly Kenley Advances to Miss Senior America Finals

Rancho Mirage is beaming with pride as one of its own, Holly Kenley, advances to the Miss Senior America competition after being crowned Miss Senior California. Kenley, who has worked tirelessly for this achievement, is now preparing to represent California on the national stage.

Appearing on NBC Palm Springs, Kenley described the hard work and perseverance that led to her victory. “It was an amazing experience, something I worked really hard for over the past year. When my name was called, I was so honored and surprised,” she shared.

Kenley first competed for the title last year, using the experience as a learning opportunity. “I had never done anything like this before, but I prepared, observed, and had a wonderful time. I knew if I tried again and made changes, I could do better. And I did—I won,” she said.

Now, Kenley has her sights set on the national title of Miss Senior America, where she will compete against top contenders from across the country. Her journey stands as a testament to perseverance and passion, inspiring many in her community.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.