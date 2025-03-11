The Time Change Debate: Why Can’t We Just Pick One?

Feeling a little off today? You’re not alone. The time change has returned, throwing off sleep schedules, increasing health risks, and sparking the debate over whether daylight saving time should be permanent.

Research shows that losing just one hour of sleep can increase heart risks, cause groggier commutes, and even lead to harsher criminal sentences. A 2020 study estimated that each spring shift results in 150,000 negative health incidents in the U.S.

Despite public frustration—70% of Americans oppose the time change—efforts to make daylight saving time permanent have stalled. The Senate passed a bill to end the twice-yearly clock shifts, but the House failed to approve it, leaving the issue unresolved.

“I don’t care which time we pick—just pick one,” said guest Brian Harnick, echoing a common sentiment. “The reasons we had it don’t exist anymore.”

Even at the state level, change has been slow. California voters passed a proposition urging lawmakers to eliminate the time change, but action has yet to be taken. Even if the state moved forward, federal approval would still be required.

Co-guest Stephanie Green acknowledged the disruption but admitted she enjoys the extra morning hour. “At the end of the day, I’m done with it too,” she said. “Let’s just have one time.”

For now, the twice-yearly time change continues, frustrating millions. Whether government action will finally align with public demand remains to be seen.

