Tuesday, March 11, 2025

For months, The Roggin Report has investigated the inner workings of the Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD), uncovering financial mismanagement and allegations of intimidation toward those who speak out. What we found is a mystery involving $1.5 million in donations, money that was meant for students but seemingly vanished into a bureaucratic abyss.

The Goldenvoice Agreement

The situation traces back to 2018, when Goldenvoice, the promoter behind Coachella and Stagecoach, entered a lease agreement with CVUSD for the use of district-owned land. The deal was structured as follows:

A $200,000 annual payment directly to CVUSD, to be used at the district’s discretion.

A $385,000 annual donation to the Coachella Valley Education Foundation, specifically for student programs like literacy, arts, music, and athletics.

However, public records reveal a serious issue—the foundation was not in compliance with tax laws and was not legally permitted to receive donations. Despite this, the money continued to be deposited into CVUSD’s budget as a line item, rather than being used to benefit students.

A Paper Trail of Questions

Emails from 2019 show that Goldenvoice began questioning how the funds were being spent, requesting a breakdown of expenditures. However, no response clarified where the money went. It simply sat untouched.

In 2022, the foundation was finally reinstated on a probationary basis, allowing it to legally accept donations again. But records show that CVUSD still did not transfer the funds—raising further concerns.

By April 2023, the district was supposed to move the $1.54 million in donations to the foundation, yet budget records from September 2023 indicate the money was still sitting in the district’s accounts. The amount has since changed, but without transparency, the public is left wondering:

Was the money being used elsewhere and replaced when questioned?

Did anyone benefit from the interest earned on those funds?

Why did the district continue to accept donations for a foundation that was not legally compliant?

Calls for Investigation

Current and former CVUSD board members, including Joey Acuña, Jesus Gonzalez, and Sylvia Paz, were also on the foundation board, meaning they knew about the noncompliance. Yet, no action was taken for years.

Tonight, Nestor Valencia, who helped uncover the infamous Bell, California, corruption scandal, joined The Roggin Report to shed light on how financial mismanagement in local governments often goes unchecked. His message was clear: The only way authorities get involved is if citizens demand action.

With CVUSD facing a $54 million deficit and discussions of staff layoffs, the public deserves transparency. If you have information regarding this matter, reach out to The Roggin Report. Your identity will remain confidential.

