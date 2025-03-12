Missing School Funds: Accountability Questions Surround $1.5M Meant for Students

A major financial controversy is unfolding in the school district as $1.5 million earmarked for students remains unaccounted for. Roggin Report contributors Chauncey Thompson and Tammy Bleck joined Fred Roggin to discuss the troubling details of the case, raising serious questions about accountability and oversight.

Thompson noted that as more documents are examined, the depth of the financial discrepancies becomes clearer. He pointed out that efforts to clean up records only began after media attention, suggesting officials were aware of the issue long before taking action. Bleck echoed his concerns, expressing frustration over repeated instances of mismanagement in school districts.

“Who are they responsible to other than their constituents?” Bleck asked. She emphasized that board members are ultimately accountable to the state attorney general and must ensure proper financial oversight.

A key focus of the discussion was Joey Acuña, the current school board president who originally founded the nonprofit foundation now under scrutiny. With board members required to oversee the foundation’s finances, many are questioning how such a large sum could be left in limbo without explanation.

Thompson raised pressing concerns about the missing funds: “Could someone have taken it as a loan? Is there interest being generated? Does it even have its own bank account?” These questions remain unanswered as district officials have yet to provide a clear explanation.

The Roggin Report has pledged to continue investigating this case, demanding transparency and accountability from those responsible for managing taxpayer dollars meant for students.

