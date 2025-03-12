Nestor Valencia on Exposing Corruption: How Citizens Can Hold Officials Accountable

Nestor Valencia, the former Bell city official who played a key role in exposing corruption in his community, joined The Roggin Report to share his insights on how misconduct festers in local governments and school boards. His conversation with Fred Roggin highlighted how financial mismanagement and abuse of power often go unchecked unless citizens take action.

Valencia, who first became involved in uncovering corruption in Bell 14 years ago, explained that his concern began as a taxpayer noticing rising costs. His curiosity led him to file public records requests and investigate how tax dollars were being used. His efforts helped expose one of the largest municipal corruption scandals in California history.

Drawing parallels to recent concerns in Huntington Park and Coachella, Valencia noted that corruption often thrives when there is a lack of oversight. He emphasized that while internal safeguards should exist, the most effective watchdogs are engaged citizens. Attending council meetings, asking the right questions, and submitting formal complaints are essential steps in ensuring transparency.

When asked when law enforcement gets involved, Valencia explained that investigations typically begin with a complaint from the public. “It starts with you,” he said, stressing that corrupt officials rarely turn themselves in. Instead, it takes persistent individuals willing to demand accountability.

His message was clear: government integrity relies on active civic participation. Corruption continues only when it is left unchecked, and citizens have the power to make a difference by speaking up.

