Roggin Report March 12, 2025

This episode of local news covers a series of alarming events in the Coachella Valley, starting with a dangerous incident involving a semi-truck driver on the treacherous Highway 74. The driver, unfamiliar with the winding road, panicked and swerved into the middle of the highway, nearly causing a deadly crash. The frightening encounter highlights ongoing safety concerns about the highway, as described by Camilla Bourgeois, who lost her brother in a similar accident years ago. Bourgeois shared her harrowing experience of nearly being hit by the same type of truck, emphasizing the need for better training and awareness for truck drivers navigating such perilous roads.

The episode also brings attention to a serious financial scandal within the Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD). For years, the concert promoter Golden Voice had been donating $300,000 annually to the district, intended to support student programs. However, due to the school district's foundation being noncompliant, these funds sat unused, accumulating up to $1.5 million in donations meant for students’ benefit. Public backlash grew as it was revealed that the money may have been mismanaged, with many questioning whether district officials had pocketed the funds or let them collect interest.

Meanwhile, Carissa Carrera, the president of the teachers' union, filed a lawsuit against CVUSD, alleging racial discrimination and retaliation after being targeted by district officials for her advocacy. This ongoing saga of mismanagement and alleged corruption continues to spark outrage across the community.