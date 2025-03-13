Highway 74 Danger: Semi-Truck Nearly Runs Driver Off the Road

A shocking and dangerous incident unfolded early this morning on Highway 74, when a massive semi-truck took over the narrow, winding road, forcing a local driver off the pavement. The driver, Camilla Bourgeois, is no stranger to the dangers of large trucks on this highway—her brother, Tristan, was tragically killed in a truck-related accident on the same road.

Bourgeois captured footage of the semi straddling both lanes, making it impossible to pass and creating a serious hazard for oncoming traffic. She later confronted the truck driver, who was visibly shaken and admitted he had no idea what to do after being routed onto Highway 74 by his GPS trucking app.

In a Facebook post, Bourgeois described how the trucker was in a state of panic, repeatedly apologizing and explaining that he wasn’t from California and was unaware of the dangers. Despite her fear and frustration, she found herself consoling the driver, who was simply unprepared for the treacherous mountain road.

The incident raises concerns about GPS misrouting, trucker training, and the ongoing risks posed by large commercial vehicles on roads not built for them.

