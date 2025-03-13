Missing $1.5M in CVUSD Sparks Outrage and Lawsuit from Teachers Union President

A growing controversy surrounds Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) after reports surfaced that $1.5 million in donations meant for student programs was never used. Goldenvoice, the concert promoter behind Coachella and Stagecoach, had been donating $300,000 annually to CVUSD. However, due to the school district’s foundation being in noncompliance with tax filings, the funds remained untouched, raising serious questions about where the money has been sitting and if interest was accrued.

Parents and community members are frustrated, questioning why students are still required to pay for uniforms and fundraising while these funds remained dormant. Social media reactions express disbelief and demand accountability, with some calling for an audit of both CVUSD and the city of Coachella.

Adding to the district’s troubles, teachers union president Carissa Carrera has filed a lawsuit against CVUSD, claiming retaliation and race discrimination. Carrera alleges she was politically targeted by board members after the union did not endorse them in a recent election. The lawsuit names multiple CVUSD officials and highlights a history of mistreatment.

As public pressure mounts, calls for transparency and reform continue. Whether CVUSD officials will address these concerns remains to be seen.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.