Riverside County Animal Services Faces Lawsuit Over Shelter Policies

Next week, a court ruling could determine the outcome of a lawsuit filed by animal activists against Riverside County Animal Services, challenging its controversial shelter intake policy. Under the new approach, the county is turning away stray animals, encouraging residents to either take them in or leave them on the streets. By reducing intake, the county aims to lower euthanasia rates, but critics argue it is merely shifting the burden onto private shelters and the community.

This policy has led to an overwhelming increase in stray animals being taken to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, which operates as a no-kill facility. Shelter director Dan Rossi explained that their intake numbers have been climbing, with nearly 2,700 animals taken in last year—far exceeding the facility’s intended capacity of 1,000 animals annually. Many of these animals are being brought in from other cities by good Samaritans who fear that taking them to county shelters will result in euthanasia.

The consequences of this shift are significant. Rossi described cases where lost pets, originally from outside Palm Springs, were unknowingly adopted out before their owners could locate them. Many pet owners had been searching for their lost animals through county shelters, unaware that they had been taken to Palm Springs instead.

Despite the increasing demand, Rossi reaffirmed the shelter’s commitment to maintaining its no-kill status. The shelter never euthanizes animals for space or time constraints and relies on an extensive foster network, transfer programs, and even doubling or tripling up dogs in kennels when necessary. In 2024, the shelter transferred over 200 animals to out-of-state adoption programs to help manage its population.

When asked why Palm Springs Animal Shelter can maintain a no-kill policy while Riverside County, with a $39 million budget for four shelters, cannot, Rossi expressed optimism that change is possible. He emphasized that successful no-kill operations require time, community trust, and the development of strong volunteer and foster networks.

As the legal battle unfolds, the county’s policies remain under scrutiny. Meanwhile, Palm Springs Animal Shelter continues to bear the weight of caring for animals that others have turned away, keeping its commitment to saving lives while grappling with the growing strain on its resources.

