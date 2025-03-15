Friday, March 15, 2025

With Fred Roggin away in Tokyo, Tim O’Brien took the helm of The Roggin Report, diving into a mix of engaging topics—from pretty privilege and child-free resorts to e-bike regulations and exciting updates at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.

The discussion kicked off with the idea of pretty privilege—the concept that conventionally attractive people experience advantages in life, while others may face additional challenges. As O’Brien put it, “Pretty privilege is real, but does that mean not being pretty makes life harder? Yeah, it sure does.”

Next, the show explored the Alela Marea resort in Encinitas, which is transitioning into an adults-only retreat. While many travelers support the move, California Civil Code 51—also known as the Unruh Civil Rights Act—could present legal issues. Attorney Chris Dolan argues that banning minors from hotels violates state law, igniting debate over whether such policies should be considered discrimination. Local guests Doug and Jamie Baker shared their thoughts, both favoring the concept of a kid-free vacation, with Doug joking that he’d love to move in to such a resort.

Switching gears, the segment addressed a growing concern over e-bikes on sidewalks. A local runner, Corinne, raised safety concerns, questioning why e-bikes are allowed on sidewalks when dedicated lanes exist. While Palm Desert does not explicitly ban them, signs suggest otherwise, creating a confusing legal gray area. The Roggin Report vowed to continue investigating whether a law change is needed.

The show also previewed major updates at The Living Desert, where Alan Munro, the zoo’s president, announced two new additions:

• Bighorn Cafe, a 150-seat restaurant offering fresh, healthier meals, including vegan and vegetarian options.

• A desert-themed splash pad, an interactive water play area designed to educate visitors on water conservation while providing family-friendly fun.

Additionally, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) annual conference will be hosted in the Coachella Valley, highlighting The Living Desert’s leadership in conservation. Munro emphasized that the zoo is proud to share its success with other institutions, reinforcing the mission of protecting wildlife and natural resources.

Finally, the community connection segment featured local requests, from IT help and housing rentals to a search for an amazing lash technician. As always, viewers were encouraged to “See it, Shoot it, Send it” to keep the conversation going.

