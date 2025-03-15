Luxury Resort’s Adults-Only Policy Faces Legal Challenge in California

The trend of child-free living is growing, and the travel industry is taking note. Alela Marea, a high-end resort in Encinitas, is making a bold move by transitioning to an adults-only property, allowing only guests aged 18 and over. The resort says the change is meant to create a peaceful, relaxing environment tailored to adult travelers seeking tranquility by the beach.

While some see this as an appealing option, the policy may run into legal trouble. Attorney Chris Dolan, owner of the Dolan Law Firm in San Francisco and Los Angeles, points out that such a restriction could violate California Civil Code 51, also known as the Unruh Civil Rights Act. This law prohibits discrimination in California businesses, including hotels, which means banning minors could be legally problematic.

On The Roggin Report, Doug and Jamie Baker joined the conversation. Jamie, an advocate for child-free vacations, supports the resort’s decision but would prefer the minimum age be raised to 21. “I love kids, but I don’t want to be at a resort with unruly children running around,” she said. Doug took it even further, saying he would not only visit but move in if given the chance. “Parents today aren’t parenting. They just hand kids an iPad and let them run wild,” he argued.

While some argue the policy is discriminatory, others point out that California already allows age restrictions in 55-plus communities. “Why is it okay to legally discriminate against people under 55 but not at a resort?” Doug questioned. Jamie also dismissed the controversy, wondering why a San Francisco lawyer is concerned about a hotel in San Diego.

Despite legal uncertainties, the debate highlights a growing demand for child-free travel experiences. Whether Alela Marea’s policy will stand remains to be seen, but the conversation around adult-only spaces is far from over.

