Survey Reveals ‘Pretty Privilege’ Impacts Hiring, Promotions, and Social Treatment

Is “pretty privilege” real? According to a new survey, the vast majority of people believe it is. 81% of respondents say attractive individuals receive preferential treatment in various aspects of life, from career opportunities to social interactions. Even more concerning, nearly 70% say they have witnessed someone being treated unfairly due to their appearance.

On The Roggin Report, Doug and Jamie Baker weighed in on the discussion, sharing firsthand experiences of beauty bias. Jamie recalled her time working in the oil industry, where she saw a stark difference in how she was treated before and after leaving. “The same men who wouldn’t hold a door open for me back then suddenly became so nice,” she said, adding that many women could relate.

Doug confirmed the phenomenon, citing Jamie’s own experiences. “When she had a weight issue, no one gave her the time of day. The moment she lost the weight, those same people started showing interest,” he observed, emphasizing that confidence also plays a key role in perceived attractiveness. “If you feel good about yourself, you project a more attractive image.”

The conversation then turned to plastic surgery and the pressure to keep up with beauty standards. Jamie cautioned against the obsession with cosmetic procedures, calling them “too much, too much, too much.” Doug echoed her concerns, saying plastic surgery can become an addiction. “Just be happy with yourself—that will make you attractive,” Jamie concluded.

As the discussion highlighted, the influence of beauty bias is undeniable, affecting everything from professional success to personal relationships. The real question remains: How much of it is perception, and how much is reality?

