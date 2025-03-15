The Living Desert Expands With New Dining and Interactive Attractions

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens continues to redefine what a modern zoo can be, offering new experiences for guests while maintaining its commitment to conservation and education. President and CEO Alan Munro recently sat down with Fred Roggin to discuss two major additions set to enhance the visitor experience.

One of the biggest changes is the opening of the Bighorn Cafe, a brand-new restaurant located next to the Bighorn Sheep Habitat. Designed to provide a fresh and diverse menu, the cafe will seat 150 guests indoors and feature a state-of-the-art kitchen. The new dining options will include healthier, more flavorful meals, with an emphasis on vegan and vegetarian choices. Munro humorously described it as an opportunity to “eat like a giraffe and help save the planet,” offering guests meals packed with nuts, berries, and plant-based proteins.

Another exciting addition is the desert-themed splash pad, an interactive water play area designed for visitors of all ages. The splash pad will feature desert-inspired elements, educating guests about the importance of water conservation. Munro explained that the facility uses a recirculated and treated water system that consumes less water than a single-family household, reinforcing The Living Desert’s sustainability mission. While young children may simply enjoy the fun, parents will appreciate the deeper message about protecting natural resources.

In addition to these new attractions, The Living Desert is preparing to host the annual conference for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). This prestigious event will bring professionals from around the world to the Coachella Valley, highlighting The Living Desert’s leadership in wildlife conservation and education. As part of the conference, the zoo will hold a special Zoo Day, offering attendees an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the innovative programs and initiatives that make The Living Desert unique.

With these exciting developments, The Living Desert continues to solidify its reputation as one of the world’s leading conservation-focused zoos. As Munro modestly put it, while he won’t claim it’s the best, others certainly will.

