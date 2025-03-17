Roggin Report Squeeze Play March 17, 2025

In today’s Rogan Report, Tim O'Brien highlighted the ongoing debates surrounding California's High-Speed Rail Project, a major transportation initiative designed to connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Despite significant challenges such as cost overruns and delays, a recent poll shows that 54% of Californians still support continued funding for the project. This includes the promise of a cleaner, faster way to travel between major cities, even though doubts linger about the project's future. Critics, including former President Trump, have called the rail’s cost overruns some of the worst in history, though the actual numbers are often misrepresented.

The show also touched on a more local issue involving Russell Betts, the former Desert Hot Springs City Councilman. Betts, who made headlines after a violent road rage incident, has pled guilty and been sentenced to probation and restitution. His actions have sparked discussion on accountability and the need for individuals to manage their emotions responsibly.