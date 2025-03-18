Roggin Report March 18, 2025

In this episode of The Roggin Report with guest host Tim O'Brien, the focus is on two intriguing topics: community-driven fundraising and the thrill of risk-taking. The Palm Springs Library is preparing for renovations and has devised an innovative way to raise funds—offering naming rights for various spaces and features in the library. This fundraising method, known as a capital campaign, invites individuals or families to contribute to the library’s renovation by naming rooms or items after themselves. While high-level donors can sponsor spaces for over $100,000, smaller donations will also be acknowledged, allowing more people to be a part of this exciting project. Library director Jeanine Kayes emphasized that every donation, big or small, helps support the library’s improvements.

The second topic of the episode delves into the world of risk-taking. Some people thrive on pushing their limits, from free climbing mountains to swimming with sharks. A survey by Deadspin revealed that certain states, like West Virginia, have a higher prevalence of people willing to gamble with their lives. California, surprisingly, ranks only ninth on this list, despite its vast opportunities for adventure. The guests, Stephanie Miner and Chauncey Thompson, discuss the factors that influence risk-taking, including peer pressure and the influence of social media platforms like TikTok. Both agree that risk-taking tends to decrease as people become parents, but the drive to seek adventure is a defining characteristic of many people’s personalities.

This episode highlights how both fundraising and risk-taking shape individual and community dynamics, offering valuable insights into human behavior.