Local Producer and Educator Stephanie Bell on Filmmaking, Mentorship, and the Future of Film in the Coachella Valley

The Coachella Valley has long been a backdrop for film productions, and Stephanie Bell, an accomplished producer and educator, is working to ensure more local talent becomes part of that industry. As a producer of films like I Am Still Here, Inverse, and Three Days With Dad, Bell has made a name for herself in independent filmmaking. She is also a dedicated instructor at College of the Desert, where she is helping build a stronger foundation for local film professionals.

Bell credits her success to several influential women in her life, including her grandmother, a concert pianist who instilled in her the belief that women can thrive in creative careers. “She really set me on my path to believing that you could actually have a career as a woman in the arts,” Bell said. She also noted producer Erica Huggins, whose career trajectory inspired her while she worked at Interscope Communications.

As for what’s next, Bell has an exciting project in the works. In June, she will begin filming an espionage thriller in Budapest, featuring a female lead. The story is set in Berlin in 1989, during the fall of the Berlin Wall, and follows a woman coerced into spying to save her son. While she remains tight-lipped about casting, she confirmed the project will feature A-list talent.

When asked about filming in the Coachella Valley, Bell emphasized the growing opportunities for local productions. “There’s a lot of filming that goes on out here,” she explained. “One of the things that we’re doing at College of the Desert is training students so that productions don’t have to bring in huge crews from outside. We want to hire locally and keep that economic benefit in the community.”

She is particularly excited about the new film school in Palm Springs, which she believes will be a game-changer for local film professionals. “This is really going to open doors for people who want to work in the industry without having to move to L.A.,” she said.

For young women aspiring to break into the film industry, Bell’s advice is simple but powerful: don’t fear rejection, build a strong community, and create a positive work environment. “No means you’re opening opportunities in other areas you may not have been aware of,” she said. “And in this business, you want to work with people you respect, and who respect you.”

As Bell prepares for her next project, she remains committed to mentoring and supporting the next generation of filmmakers. “This industry is tough, but it should also be fun and joyful,” she said.

For more updates on her projects and the latest in local filmmaking, visit NBCPalmSprings.com.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.