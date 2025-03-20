California’s New Water Law Targets Non-Functional Turf to Conserve Resources

As California continues to grapple with ongoing drought conditions, state lawmakers have introduced new regulations to curb unnecessary water use. Assembly Bill 1572 now prohibits the use of potable water—water safe for drinking and bathing—to irrigate non-functional turf. The bill defines non-functional turf as grass that serves no recreational or public assembly purpose and requires homeowners' associations (HOAs) to switch to recycled water for irrigation by 2029.

With three major statewide droughts in just 15 years, conservation efforts are a growing priority. Supporters of the bill argue that using drinking water for decorative lawns is wasteful when alternative solutions, like drip irrigation and drought-resistant landscaping, are available.

Local experts and residents weighed in on the law’s impact. “Everybody should be concerned about conserving water,” said local business owner Tammy Bleak. “Why are we wasting drinkable water on that?”

Life coach Brad Ward agreed, noting that water in California is surprisingly inexpensive compared to other states. “If we could make these laws easier to understand, more people might be on board,” he added.

Despite concerns that this law will eliminate green spaces, supporters emphasize that HOAs will still be able to maintain grassy areas using recycled water, which is often cheaper than potable water. The shift aims to balance conservation with maintaining California’s vibrant communities.

As lawmakers push for more sustainable water management, the discussion continues on whether recreational areas should also face restrictions. Ward believes the decision should be based on necessity versus luxury. “If they serve a common good and can be maintained with recycled water, maybe it's okay,” he said.

