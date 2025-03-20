Why Do Some People Remember Their Dreams While Others Don't?

For many, waking up comes with fragmented memories of dreams—sometimes strange, sometimes profound, and occasionally, completely absent. While some people can recall their dreams with vivid detail, others wake up with no recollection at all. A new study spanning four years by Italian researchers aims to explain why.

Between March 2020 and March 2024, scientists examined sleep habits and mental tendencies to determine what influences dream recall. The findings suggest that three key factors contribute to whether a person remembers their dreams:

Sleep Patterns – People who experience longer periods of light sleep tend to remember their dreams more than those who sleep deeply. A Wandering Mind – Individuals who frequently let their minds drift during the day may be more likely to recall their dreams at night. Attitude Toward Dreaming – Those who find dreams meaningful or actively try to remember them are more successful in recalling them.

The study also suggests that deep sleepers—those who don’t wake up frequently—are less likely to recall dreams, possibly because their brains don’t transition as often between sleep cycles.

For some, dreams can be surreal experiences, such as flying through the sky, while others have had eerily meaningful encounters, like dreaming about a loved one who has recently passed away. Regardless of the content, experts suggest that if you want to improve dream recall, keeping a dream journal by your bedside and waking up gradually may help.

Whether you remember your dreams or not, one thing is clear: the science behind dreaming remains a fascinating mystery.