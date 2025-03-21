California Law Loophole Could Shield School Threats Without Specific Victims

A shocking legal loophole in California law is making headlines after recent cases revealed that individuals threatening schools or entire public departments may not be prosecuted unless a specific victim is named. On The Roggin Report, legal analyst Walter Clark of the Walter Clark Legal Group provided insight into why such threats often fail to result in criminal convictions.

“Under current California law, specifically Penal Code 422, if someone makes a general threat to a school or department without naming an individual target, they often cannot be prosecuted,” said Clark. In one recent example, a man reportedly threatened to kill all firefighters at a local station but faced no criminal penalty because he did not name a specific firefighter.

Although the district attorney did file charges, a judge dismissed the case for lack of specificity. The case has since been refiled, this time naming the school principal as the victim in hopes of meeting the threshold for prosecution.

Clark explained that while the law aims to protect freedom of speech and prevent wrongful incarceration, it hasn’t evolved to address the increasing frequency and seriousness of modern threats. He emphasized that a restraining order could offer some immediate protection and potentially remove the individual’s access to firearms.

Legislators in Sacramento are now considering amending the law or introducing new ones to close this dangerous loophole. Clark believes reform is inevitable. “A decade ago, these threats were rare. Now, the law must catch up with reality,” he said.

