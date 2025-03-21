Industrial Boom Along I-10 Corridor Raises Questions About Desert's Future

The Coachella Valley is seeing an unprecedented industrial surge along the I-10 corridor, with massive warehouses transforming the desert landscape. Riverside County supervisors recently approved zoning changes for what could become the valley’s largest industrial building—an over one-million-square-foot facility in Thousand Palms.

Palm Springs is also backing a nearly 800,000-square-foot warehouse project at North Indian Canyon Drive and 19th Avenue, though it's already facing legal challenges from environmental advocates. Meanwhile, Desert Hot Springs is getting another large center near the freeway.

With these developments, questions arise about long-term impact. On The Roggin Report, tax administrator Jill Marie Plaza and small business expert Jim Walker weighed in.

Plaza noted that although the Thousand Palms facility currently has no tenant, similar projects have filled quickly. “I think the risk is low,” she said, citing economic benefits and modern environmental technology reducing harmful impacts.

Walker emphasized the need for zoning discipline. “We need to define a warehouse zone to avoid turning into another Moreno Valley,” he said. “But we also need to diversify our economy. This could bring over a thousand jobs and help stabilize the region.”

The valley's charm might remain intact—if industrial growth is thoughtfully managed.

