Palm Desert Pledges $200K to Help Rebuild Beloved Papa Dan's Pizzeria

Nearly a year after a fire destroyed the iconic Papa Dan’s Pizzeria in Palm Desert, the local favorite is getting a big boost toward reopening—thanks to the city itself. City council members have agreed to conditionally grant the restaurant $200,000 through Palm Desert’s Business Enhancement Program.

The funding comes with strings attached: Papa Dan’s must reopen by July 1 and stay in business for at least five years. If not, $100,000 must be repaid. The grant is a substantial portion of the city’s $500,000 fund, raising questions about fairness and resource allocation for other struggling businesses.

On The Roggin Report, small business manager and former news anchor Jim Walker questioned the move. “This is a great act of goodwill… but is it fair to other businesses that might also need help?” he asked.

Tax administrator Jill Marie Plaza acknowledged the concerns but noted the community benefit. “Papa Dan’s is practically a landmark… anytime you create or retain jobs in a city, that’s an investment in the future.”

The grant also requires Papa Dan’s to hire Palm Desert-based contractors and employ about 40 full-time workers—making the investment potentially more worthwhile for the local economy.

For more local stories that matter, visit NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the valley.