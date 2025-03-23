Desert Sands Unified Embraces AI with New RISE Toolkit, Aims to Lead in Education Innovation

As the Coachella Valley Unified School District continues to grapple with internal struggles, neighboring Desert Sands Unified School District (DSUSD) is stepping into the future. DSUSD is preparing to launch an artificial intelligence (AI) toolkit designed to help educators, students, and families navigate the evolving tech landscape. The toolkit—available in both English and Spanish—is expected to be released by the end of the month.

At the heart of the initiative is DSUSD’s new RISE framework: Respect, Integrity, Support, and Empathy. The district hopes RISE will empower decision-making while promoting ethical and effective use of AI in the classroom. Board member Beto Alvarez praised the move, calling it “forward thinking” and emphasizing the need to treat AI as an ally, not an adversary.

On The Roggin Report, contributors Doug and Jamie Baker agreed. “AI is not going anywhere,” Doug said. “DSUSD is leading the way.” Jamie added that while she supports AI, misuse remains a concern—especially if it undermines critical thinking. “I’m glad DSUSD isn’t saying ‘this is how we’ve always done it.’ They’re evolving,” she said.

The initiative positions DSUSD as a model for modern education, choosing innovation over fear and preparing students for a future where AI will play an increasingly central role.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.