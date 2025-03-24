Flying Etiquette 101: The Unwritten Rules of Overhead Bins and Seat Swaps

If you’ve ever flown, you know the struggle—getting your carry-on into the overhead bin feels like a full-contact sport. On a recent segment of The Roggin Report, Fred Roggin broke down the unwritten rules of in-flight etiquette with contributors Doug and Jamie Baker, offering a hilarious yet helpful look at how to avoid being “that passenger.”

The key takeaway? Don’t be selfish. Use the bin above your seat—not rows ahead or behind—and place smaller items under your seat when possible. As Jamie put it, “Follow the rules, people. This isn’t hard.” She added that mindful packing makes everyone’s experience better, especially when flights are full.

Doug, speaking from the perspective of someone who's taken more than a few backpack hits to the head, warned against the frequent flyer faux pas of constantly opening the bin mid-flight. “It drives me cuckoo,” he said, emphasizing that overpacking is part of the problem—and airlines charging for checked bags doesn’t help.

As for the age-old question of seat-swapping for families? The Bakers say they’re flexible—if the swap is fair and doesn’t mean giving up a hard-earned window seat.

Bottom line? Plan ahead, be courteous, and remember—everyone just wants to get to their destination without a mid-air meltdown.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.