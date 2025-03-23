New CVUSD Board Leadership Marks Shift, But Questions Remain

Change may be on the horizon for the Coachella Valley Unified School District. At last night’s board meeting, trustees elected new leadership for the remainder of the 2025 year, potentially marking a shift from the controversial reign of former board president Joey Acuna and vice president Jesus Gonzalez.

The new slate includes Jocelyn Vargas as board president, Sylvia Paz as vice president, and Valerie Garcia as clerk. The vote passed 5–2, with Gonzalez opposing Garcia’s appointment. However, some board members and community members remain cautious about whether the change is substantive or merely symbolic.

“I like the idealism,” said one trustee during the meeting. “But this doesn’t feel like change.”

Controversy also surrounds Vargas, who is under scrutiny for allegedly living outside the district. While she maintains the property she purchased outside district lines is for her parents, documents list it as her primary residence. If she’s forced to resign, the balance of power could shift yet again.

Still, others are optimistic that the focus will return to students and policy. “We agree on a lot more things than we disagree,” one board member stated during discussions. “It’s time to put students and community first.”

The coming months will reveal if this leadership transition marks a new chapter—or a continuation of long-standing dysfunction.

