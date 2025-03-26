Animal Shelter’s “Leave Them on the Streets” Cat Policy Sparks Outrage

A new approach at the Riverside County Animal Shelter is drawing intense public scrutiny. The shelter, under the guidance of consultant Kristen Hassen, is promoting a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program that encourages residents to leave stray cats on the streets after sterilization—essentially asking the community to manage the stray cat population themselves.

A flyer from the shelter claims that cats are happier when left where they are. The stated goal? Reduce intake at the shelter, which also brings down the kill rate and operating costs. But critics say the policy sidesteps the shelter’s basic responsibility—to care for abandoned and stray animals.

During The Roggin Report, contributor Nick Collins voiced concern, saying, “There are just so many cats. Maybe the shelter's reached its limit. But that’s not a reason to leave animals fending for themselves.” Chauncey Thompson was more blunt, stating, “Taxpayer dollars fund the shelter. If they want us to leave animals on the street, what are we paying them for?”

While some see the TNR policy as a last resort due to capacity issues, others argue it’s simply unacceptable. “We’re not getting what we paid for,” Thompson added.

Public backlash is mounting, and a lawsuit has already been filed over shelter practices. With a new director coming in, all eyes are on whether the shelter will reverse course—or double down.

