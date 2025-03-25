Canadian Visitors Rethinking Winter Trips to the Coachella Valley Amid Tariffs and Currency Concerns

For years, thousands of Canadians have flocked to the Coachella Valley during the winter months, bringing a welcome boost to the local economy. But that trend may be shifting. Mounting frustrations over U.S. political rhetoric and newly imposed 25% tariffs on Canadian goods are prompting many longtime snowbirds to reconsider their plans.

Real estate expert Nick Collins and business analyst Chauncey Thompson joined The Roggin Report to discuss the brewing tensions. “These Canucks are cracking,” Collins said. “The buzzword is tariffs. But what’s really hurting them is the weakening Canadian dollar. They just don’t have the same purchasing power.”

Thompson added that while the full economic impact won’t be felt immediately, local businesses should brace for a noticeable downturn by late 2025. “Restaurants, hotels, and rental companies will start to see the change in the fall,” he said. “By November and December, we’ll know just how deep it goes.”

Some Canadians are reportedly even considering selling their U.S. properties, opting instead to travel elsewhere. While the higher-income travelers may still make the trip, others might decide the cost isn’t worth it.

Still, Collins offered a light-hearted reminder: “We brought in a hockey team. What more can we do?”

As the valley watches these shifts unfold, one thing is certain—politics and policy have real economic consequences, even in the sunniest corners of Southern California.

