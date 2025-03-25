Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers Still Roaring in Palm Springs Despite Ban

Who knew gas-powered leaf blowers could cause such a stir? Although they’ve been banned in Palm Springs since 2019, many residents say the noisy machines are still a daily nuisance.

Last night, The Roggin Report featured panelists weighing in on the issue. The consensus: the law may be on the books, but enforcement is severely lacking. “We have people who don’t stop at stop signs,” one contributor said. “Why would they care about a gas blower ban?”

Some viewers argued the city should better educate landscapers—perhaps during the business license process—rather than rely on signs or hope for voluntary compliance.

Viewer feedback came pouring in. Skip wrote via Instagram, “I bike in the city of Palm Springs almost daily. I see on average four gas blowers out of 10.” McKinley added, “The ban is about reducing air and noise pollution. Many here suffer from asthma or respiratory issues.”

John, a Cathedral City resident, chimed in about the noise: “Gas trimmers and blowers are just feet from our bedroom windows, for tens of hours a week. These laws work in other California cities—they should be enforced here too.”

For now, it appears the roar of blowers may continue, unless the city decides to enforce the ban or step up public awareness efforts.

